PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Pakistani fans ANGRY at umpire Aleem Dar for making wrong decisions, ask him to retire - WATCH

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar has been under pressure in the ongoing 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealad at National Stadium. He has made several wrong decisions in the match which could have turned out to be disastrous for the home team had DRS not been in place. Dar is a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires, but the 1st Test vs Pakistan and New Zealand might see him get bad ratings. Pakistani fans vented out their anger on social media website Twitter after Dar's few mistakes did not go hosts' way.

On the Day 3 morning, Pakistani spinner Nauman Ali trapped New Zealand batter Devon Conway right in front of the stumps. Players appealed in unison but umpire Dar did not think the ball was hitting the stumps and didn't raise his finger. However, Pakistanis took the review and it turned out to be a clear case of LBW as the ball was crashing into middle and leg stumps. Earlier on Day 1, Babar Azam was adjudged out LBW by Dar but the Pakistani captain took the review immediately and the ball was missing the sticks, the decision was eventually overturned.

Dar, as per a report, had made 3 wrong decisions in second Test vs England as well.

Angry at his poor performance which could turn out to be disastrous for Pakistan, the fans posted harsh reactions on Dar, asking him to retire from umpiring at an elite level.

Check out the Netizens' reactions on Dar's terrible decisions below:

A frequent sight now from Aleem Dar. pic.twitter.com/n7S2q626m0 — Zain Baloch (ZB) (@zainulameer) December 26, 2022

Too many wrong decisions by Aleem dar in last few days! pic.twitter.com/Js0pVKxuJE December 28, 2022

No one Aleem Dar giving wrong decisions and making the boys take the review _ pic.twitter.com/bd3udE3Tyc — ~Hadia (@HadiaAfzal1) December 28, 2022

Coming to the Test match, Pakistan scored 438 in the first innings with Babar Azam getting to a ton and Sarfaraz Ahmed playing a good hand in his comeback Test as well. New Zealand had surpassed 400-run mark at the time of writing of this article, in the first innings.