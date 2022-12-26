topStoriesenglish
Babar Azam's Pakistan to travel to India? Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Najam Sethi makes BIG statement

Sethi also confirmed that the PCB had approached Micky Arthur for a coaching assignment, but nothing has been finalised as of yet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the management committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), reportedly stated on Monday that the board would heed the government's advice over the ICC T20 World Cup tour of India in 2019. According to Sethi, the government always decides on Pakistan and India's cricket matters, which are outside the control of the cricket board, according to a report by Geo News.

"We will obey whatever the government would suggest to us and we will seek the government's advice when the time arrives, similar to the last time I was the chairman," he said, Geo News reported.

"As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, I will go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the situation is; we'll take a decision which is in the better interest of the game;

"We have to see what other board's position is, we have to play cricket with everyone, we will not take any step which can cause any isolation," Sethi said.

Replying to a question, Sethi said there would be no gag on former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's commentary assignments.

"I've always respected him, I understand his position, but we will always welcome if he wants to do commentary assignments in the future," he said, GeoNews reported.

Sethi also confirmed that the PCB had approached Micky Arthur for a coaching assignment, but nothing has been finalised as of yet.

He said they would decide on the coach in 8 to 10 days.

"We have contacted Micky Arthur, and he is currently busy with Derbyshire. We have sought his consultation on whether he is available or not and if he has some names to suggest to us," Sethi said.

