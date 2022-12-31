topStoriesenglish
PAK vs NZ 2nd Test: PCB announces 'free entry' after 1st match gets washed out due to bad light

The board added that shuttles will also be running in between the National Bank Cricket Arena and the Gareeb Nawaz parking area for ease of access to the stadium

Dec 31, 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday (December 31) announced free entry for spectators for the second and final Test against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena, starting on Monday (January 2, 2023). The decision to allow free entry comes after a disappointing crowd turnout in the series-opening first Test that ended after bad light stopped play on Friday. (WATCH: Babar Azam ANGRY after journalist says, 'ye koi tareeka nahi hai')

"The spectators are only required to bring either their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas), first class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) and general enclosures (Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam)," a PCB media release said. (PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam UNHAPPY with Shahid Afridi after ODI squad probables picked by selection committee)

The board added that shuttles will also be running in between the National Bank Cricket Arena and the Gareeb Nawaz parking area for ease of access to the stadium. The opening Test of the two-match series had ended in a draw on Friday. (With PTI inputs)

