PAK vs NZ, WATCH: Babar Azam ANGRY after journalist says, 'ye koi tareeka nahi hai'

Pakistan are currently engaged in a bilateral series against New Zealand at home. The two teams are involved in a two-match Test series and a 3-match ODI series as well. All the matches will take place where the first Test was played, National Stadium Karachi. Talking about the first clash between Babar Azam's Pakistan and Kane Williamson's New Zealand, the first Test ended as a draw on Friday (December 30). Interestingly, things got heated after the match as Babar was annoyed by a journalist's comment and he gave him a angry stare while walking out of the post-match press conference.

What happened? It all started when Babar ignored a question by a journalist and the reporter fumed at him shouting, "Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain" (This is not the way, I'm making repeated gestures to ask a question)."

However, instead of escalating things, Babar gave him a good angry stare and left the press conference as his media manager turned off the microphone.

Checkout the video of the incident here....

Babar Azam na aukat dikhaye hai Shoaib Jatt ko Love it pic.twitter.com/Mi3NNkwLVA — Shaziyaa (@ShazziyaM) December 30, 2022

Following his side's first Test match against New Zealand ended in a draw, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that his declaration was a brave one and the side wanted a result. The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw after bad light put an end to New Zealand's chase of a modest 138 runs at Karachi on Friday.

"Definitely a brave declaration. We wanted to see a result, light was not good enough. Our fifth bowler was Salman, but after the first innings he was not well, he was sick for two days. I do not think we were a bowler short. The way Saud and Wasim Jr played, credit to them for playing positive cricket and getting up that partnership," said Azam in a post-match presentation.

Pakistan declared second their innings at 311/8, with Shakeel (55*) and Mir Hamza (3*). Imam-ul-Haq (96) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) also smashed half-centuries. `Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, taking 6/86. Bracewell also took two wickets. (With ANI inputs)