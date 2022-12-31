topStoriesenglish
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam BRUTALLY trolled for making 'BRAVE DECLARATION' statement after 1st Test ends in a DRAW

Pakistan captain declared the innings with only 15 overs remaining on the last day of the Test match to surprise the fans. The decision was called as 'brave' by Babar as he feels Pakistan risked the match to go for the win.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Following his side's first Test match against New Zealand ended in a draw, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that his declaration was a brave one and the side wanted a result. The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw after bad light put an end to New Zealand`s chase of a modest 138 runs at Karachi on Friday. "Definitely a brave declaration. We wanted to see a result, light was not good enough. Our fifth bowler was Salman, but after the first innings he was not well, he was sick for two days. I do not think we were a bowler short. The way Saud and Wasim Jr played, credit to them for playing positive cricket and getting up that partnership," said Azam in a post-match presentation.

Also Read | Watch: Babar Azam speaks with Pakistan teammates in 'Punjabi', requests umpires to give next innings DRS now

But his statement did not go down well the fans as they trolled Babar for saying it was a brave declaration. 

Check reactions below:

Pakistan declared second their innings at 311/8, with Shakeel (55*) and Mir Hamza (3*). Imam-ul-Haq (96) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) also smashed half-centuries.

Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, taking 6/86. Bracewell also took two wickets. They had a lead of 137 runs and gave NZ a modest total of 138 runs to chase.Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed continued his fine run, dismissing Bracewell for just three runs. Devon Conway and Tom Latham pushed the accelerator, taking the team beyond the 50-run mark before bad light put an end to their chase and both teams shook hands to draw the match.

NZ finished at 61/1 in 7.3 overs, with Conway (18*) and Latham (35*). Earlier in their first innings, Kiwis had declared at 612/9.Kane Williamson top-scored for the Kiwis, scoring a 200* off 395 balls laced with 21 fours and a six. T

om Latham (113), Conway (92), Ish Sodhi (65) also delivered some remarkable performances with the bat. They gained a lead of 174 runs over the hosts. Abrar was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 5/205.

Nauman Ali bowled went for runs but also picked up three wickets for 185 runs. Wasim also took a wicket. In the first innings, Pakistan was bundled out for 438 runs. Skipper Babar Azam (161), Agha Salman (103) and a returning Sarfaraz Ahmed (86) shined for the side with the bat.Tim Southee (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell also took two scalps while Neil Wagner took one.Kane Williamson was declared as the `Man of the Match`.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 438 and 311/8 declared (Imam-ul-Haq 96, Saud Shakeel 55*, Ish Sodhi 6/86) draw against New Zealand: 612/9 declared and 61/1 (Tom Latham 35*, Devon Conway 18*, Abrar Ahmed 1/23).

With ANI inputs

