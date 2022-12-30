topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST TEST

Watch: Babar Azam speaks with Pakistan teammates in 'Punjabi', requests umpires to give next innings DRS now

An amusing plea from Babar to the on-field umpire can be heard in a video from the fourth day of play that has gone popular online.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Babar Azam speaks with Pakistan teammates in 'Punjabi', requests umpires to give next innings DRS now

New Zealand, the current defending champions of the ICC World Test Championship, are playing Pakistan in a two-match Test series. In Karachi's National Cricket Stadium, the first red-ball match is currently playing out to a draw. Pakistan managed to amass a total of 77 runs for the loss of two wickets in their second innings towards the end of the fourth day of play on Thursday, December 29. The hosts batted first in the match, scoring 438 runs in the first innings thanks to captain Babar Azam's 161 runs, Agha Salman's 103 runs, and previous captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's 86 runs.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Car Accident: From Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to Andrew Symonds, 5 cricketers involved in a major road accident - IN PICs

However, the visitors took advantage of the favourable batting conditions to score 612 runs in response to their large total. Former captain Kane Williamson led the Black Caps in scoring with 200. Throughout his time at the crease, he hit 21 fours and one six, remaining undefeated till the very finish. He received strong assistance from the first batter, Tom Latham, who scored 113 runs. Along with the pair, Devon Conway contributed 92, and Ish Sodhi added a 65, a career-high. In the current Test, New Zealand batted for more than six sessions, frustrating the hosts to the point where their captain Babar began asking a second innings review in the first inning itself to get rid of NZ batters.

An amusing plea from Babar to the on-field umpire can be heard in a video from the fourth day of play that has gone popular online. He can be heard stating, "Give the second inning as well to us right now just." (Agli inning da jeda review ae o menu de deyo hunae hi).

By the end of the fourth day of play, Pakistan had only eight wickets in hand and was still down by 97 runs despite scoring 77 runs in the second innings. The first Test can be won by the Kiwis if their bowlers are successful in getting them out on the final day for a little score.Given the current situation, Pakistan's chances of winning the game are incredibly slim; instead, keeping the tie will be their first aim.

Live Tv

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st TestPakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test news updatePakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test newsPakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test updateBabar AzamBabar Azam news updateBabar Azam newsBabar Azam update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!