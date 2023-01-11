PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam BRUTALLY trolled for playing slow innings as Pakistan lose to New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Pakistan captain scored a gritty fifty for his side in the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand at National Stadium in Karachi yet he ended up getting brutally trolled in hands of the fans. The reason was his slow innings, which many in Pakistan and elsewhere felt was the reason behind Men In Green failing to chase down 262 to win the match. In fact, Pakistan did not even come close and fell short by as many as 79 runs. Pakistan got bowled out for 182 as Babar top scored with 79 off 114 deliveries. Thanks to the win, New Zealand bounced back after losing the first ODI.

As a result of the loss, Babar faced wrath of the Pakistani fans for his slow innings. The fact is that no one other than him stepped up in the chase. Babar played slow and eventually got out as Black Caps finished the match with 7 more overs left in the match.

Check out how Babar was roasted by fans on Twitter:

Poor batting by #BabarAzam_ 2 run outs and slow strike rate cost the match. Rizwan played slow too. — Muhammad Asad Nazir (@onelinkasad) January 11, 2023

If stat padding is the subject then babar would be the topper _ — Pavan Kumar YS __ (@yspk_7) January 11, 2023

Playing 152 dot deliveries in an ODI innings is criminal. #PAKvNZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 11, 2023

Earlier, after winning the toss, New Zealand had opted to bat first. Devon Conway smashed a hundred while Kane Williamson scored 85 off 100 balls to take NZ to a solid position in the match. However, when they fell, the Black Caps' middle order crumbled too and all that they could score was 261 for 10 in 49.5 overs. Chasing the target, Pakistan lost early wickets and failed to put on even one solid partnership and lost the match.

Babar finished with 79 while the second top-scorer for Pakistan was Mohammad Rizwan who made 28 off 50 balls and Agha Salman scored 25 off 22 deliveries. But none of them could manage to finish the match for the home side. The third ODI will be played at the same venue - National Stadium in Karachi - on January 13 (Friday).