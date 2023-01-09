PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match in National Stadium, Karachi, 3PM IST, January 9

Pace-bowling all-rounder Doug Bracewell has been called up to replace the injured Matt Henry in New Zealand’s ODI squads for Pakistan and India, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Monday (January 9). New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the 1st ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Henry was ruled out of the tour with an abdominal strain sustained on the final day of the second Test in Karachi, with the injury requiring two to four weeks of rest and rehabilitation. Bracewell, who has 68 international caps to his name, most recently featured in the Kiwis’ home ODI series against the Netherlands last April. He has a total of 118 wickets at the highest level and has an ODI half-century as well. Essentially a seamer, he is also known to make useful contributions with the willow.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Bracewell would arrive in Karachi on Wednesday, local time. Stead said Bracewell was a natural replacement for Henry in the ODI squad.

“Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience and we feel his skills best complement the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India. He has experience across all three formats at the international level, has experience in the subcontinent, and has already shown his range of skills this season,” Stead said in a statement.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Details

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: January 9, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson