PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK Vs NZ 1st T20I match in Lahore, 930PM IST, April 14

Pakistan will be take on New Zealand in the first game of five-match T20I series at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. All of Pakistan’s first choice players, including skipper Babar Azam will be back in action against a depleted New Zealand side, after skipper their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan which they lose 2-1.

The Black Caps have been severely depleted with most of their players opting to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The Kiwis will be led by Tom Latham in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who maybe ruled out for most of 2023.

Skipper Babar will be under pressure to perform after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi had confirmed recently that he had sought the opinion of Pakistan selection committee on retaining Babar as captain of the side. Pakistan, though, had an impressive run in the T20 World Cup 2022 last year in Australia, reaching the final only to lose to England.

Pakistan will be powered by an impressive pace battery led by Shaheen Shah Afridi along with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Youngsters Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan will get another opportunity to put the disappointment of the Afghanistan series behind them.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Details

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: April 14, 930pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

PAK vs NZ 1st T20I Match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batters: Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Shadad Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, James Neesham

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adam Milne

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne