PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I In Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, 8PM IST, Rawalpindi

Pakistan take on New Zealand in the third T20I today in Rawalpindi. The hosts lead the five-match series 0-1 after winning the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets. Black Caps are playing their second-string side as many of their elite players are currently active in IPL 2024. However, Kiwis cannot be counted out as they know how to use their limited resources to good use. In the 2nd T20I, we saw Pakistani players dominate the 2nd match with Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir among wickets. Pick them in your Dream11 team today as well.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PAK vs NZ Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

Pick Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also. Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 45 in the last game. Saim Ayub is also a good choice for your Dream11 team. He can spring up a surprise. From New Zealand, do include Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham as well as captain Michael Bracewell.

PAK Vs NZ 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Mark Chapman, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: James Neesham, M Bracewell, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Ish Sodhi, Mohammed Amir

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs NZ: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Ben Lister.

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Irfan Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Michael Bracewell(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Ben Lister, Josh Clarkson, Tom Blundell, William ORourke, Zakary Foulkes