PAK vs NZ: After Babar Azam's Pakistan scripted a famous win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at SCG, former Indian cricket team all-rounder Suresh Raina has reacted. The former Chennai Super Kings could not stop praising the Pakistani outfit for their brilliant performance in the semifinal. Pakistan looked the better side on the day, playing to their full potential and ensuring they reached the final without any further hiccups. Raina praised the opening duo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan for playing brilliant knocks in the big match.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: "It was a pleasure to see Pakistan play in today's match, they played like warriors. Outstanding performance by all the bowlers and excellent work by New Zealand for putting up an equal fight! Well played @dazmitchell47 what a top-class innings!." He added, "Well played Babar and Rizwan, what a powerful performance you have showcased in today's match, once again an important partnership between the two most composed and skilled players. Congratulations."

Raina also hailed the coach and mentor of the Pakistani cricket team Matthew Hayden. He said that Hayden never fails to set an example.

Check out Raina's tweets for Pakistan team after they qualified for the final below:

Congratulations to the Pakistan team on their brilliant and high-energy performance in the semi-finals. Huge congratulations to the great coach and mentor behind the team, the one who never failed to set an example himself @HaydosTweets #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup2022 — Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) November 9, 2022

Well played Babar and Rizwan, what a powerful performance you have showcased in today's match, once again an important partnership between the two most composed and skilled players. Congratulations #PAKvsNZ #T20WorldCup2022 November 9, 2022

It was a pleasure to see Pakistan play in today's match, they played like warriors. Outstanding performance by all the bowlers and excellent work by New Zealand for putting up an equal fight! Well played @dazmitchell47, what a top-class innings! #PAKvsNZ #T20WorldCup2022 — Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) November 9, 2022

Pakistan now await either India or England in the big final. If India beats England in the 2nd semi-final on Thursday, they will make the cut and there will be an India and Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup yet again after 2007. That match was won by India under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The fans in India and Pakistan are hoping for a repeat of the encounter. But England will be tough to beat. They have almost all their bases covered and there will be interesting matchups to look forward to.