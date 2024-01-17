trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710733
WATCH: Big Show's WWE Theme Song Played During Azam Khan's Entry In New Zealand Ground

Stadium DJ plays Big Show's entry song during Azam Khan's arrival in the field.

WATCH: Big Show's WWE Theme Song Played During Azam Khan's Entry In New Zealand Ground

In an unexpected turn of events during the third T20 International match between New Zealand and Pakistan in 2024, Azam Khan was greeted by the stadium DJ playing the distinctive theme song of former WWE wrestler Big Show. The surprising choice of entrance music quickly captured the attention of fans, sparking a viral sensation on the internet.

While such moments are typically aimed at providing entertainment, some fans voiced concerns, suggesting that the use of Big Show's theme may have inadvertently subjected Azam Khan to body-shaming due to his physique. The theme, associated with the wrestler's notable size, led to raised eyebrows and ignited a social media debate on the appropriateness of humor in the realm of sports. (WATCH: 'Idhar Pehle Hi Do Zero Hain,' Rohit Sharma's Funny Conversation With Umpire Goes Viral)

Watch the video here:

(More to follow)

