PAK VS SA 2ND ODI LIVE STREAMING

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Second ODI Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps

The live toss for the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will occur at 5:00 PM IST.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Second ODI Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps

The stage is set for an exhilarating second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, on December 19, 2024. After a nail-biting opening encounter, Pakistan holds a 1-0 lead and will be aiming to seal the series with a victory, while South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will look to level the series and force a decider. The first ODI at Boland Park in Paarl was a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Pakistan’s bowlers, led by the spin duo of Salman Ali Agha and Abrar Ahmed, displayed clinical precision, restricting South Africa to a modest total of 239. Agha's 4-wicket haul and Ahmed’s 2 wickets were instrumental in keeping the Proteas' batting attack in check. In response, Pakistan's chase appeared daunting after they were reduced to 60/4, but Saim Ayub's resilient century (109 off 119 balls) and Agha’s composed 82* guided them to a thrilling three-wicket victory. Ayub’s heroics, alongside Agha's all-round performance, earned him the Player of the Match award. Their combined efforts proved crucial in Pakistan’s successful chase with just three balls to spare.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why Did R Ashwin Announce Retirement From All Formats Of The Game?

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI: When and Where to Watch

The excitement around this clash is palpable, and cricket fans across India and the globe will be tuning in to catch the action.

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST
Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live toss time, live streaming, and telecast:

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match take place? 

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will take place on Thursday, December 19, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

At what time will the SA vs PAK 2nd ODI live toss take place on December 19, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)? 

The live toss for the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will occur at 5:00 PM IST.

When will the live match between South Africa and Pakistan 2nd ODI start on December 19? 

The SA vs PAK 2nd ODI will begin at 5:30 PM IST in Cape Town.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in India? 

The live telecast of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in India? 

The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on JioCinema and its website in India.

