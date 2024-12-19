PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Second ODI Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps

The stage is set for an exhilarating second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, on December 19, 2024. After a nail-biting opening encounter, Pakistan holds a 1-0 lead and will be aiming to seal the series with a victory, while South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will look to level the series and force a decider. The first ODI at Boland Park in Paarl was a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Pakistan’s bowlers, led by the spin duo of Salman Ali Agha and Abrar Ahmed, displayed clinical precision, restricting South Africa to a modest total of 239. Agha's 4-wicket haul and Ahmed’s 2 wickets were instrumental in keeping the Proteas' batting attack in check. In response, Pakistan's chase appeared daunting after they were reduced to 60/4, but Saim Ayub's resilient century (109 off 119 balls) and Agha’s composed 82* guided them to a thrilling three-wicket victory. Ayub’s heroics, alongside Agha's all-round performance, earned him the Player of the Match award. Their combined efforts proved crucial in Pakistan’s successful chase with just three balls to spare.

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI: When and Where to Watch

The excitement around this clash is palpable, and cricket fans across India and the globe will be tuning in to catch the action.

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live toss time, live streaming, and telecast:

