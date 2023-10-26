'Din Hamesha Ek Jaise Nahi Rehte': Shadab Khan On His Poor Show In Cricket World Cup 2023 Ahead Of PAK Vs SA

Pakistan's bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan was brutally honest about his poor show in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 when he spoke to the press on the eve of th all-important clash vs South Africa in Chennai. The leg-spinner admitted that the team has underperformed so far in the World Cup. However, he feels not all has been lost.

Shadab said that Pakistan have been in such a scenario before and knows how to bounce back from tough situations. "We know how to get out of such a situation. We have full confidence. It is not that we are going to play so poorly on all days. Bad days come. But they will end too. We are looking for a winning streak. Hopefully it will start tomorrow," Shadab told the journalists.

The 25-year-old also said that Paksitan knows how to approach the modern-day game. The Men in Green were slammed for posting a 280-odd on the board vs Afghanistan. Shadab said that with side struggling for runs, he and Iftikhar Ahmed did hit runs to take the team to a par total.

"In modern day cricket, 330-350 is just a par score. Everyone has to play like that. Especially for us, where me and Ifti bhai bat, we wanted the par score and we got that and hopefully we will continue to perform like that," said Shadab.

__ Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur talks about the team's campaign and the areas of improvement #CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/sRm5PTq24d— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 26, 2023

A Pakistani journalist the pre-match press conference also asked Shadab on how team is coping up with the massive amount of criticism that has come their way since the three consective losses. Replying to this question, Shadab said that the criticism is valid, especially on him as he has not performed up to his potential in the tournament. "Criticism is valid. But before anyone else criticises, one also speaks to oneself and know what wrong has gone down. Din Hamesha Ek Jaise Nahi Rehte (Not all days are same) and we are sure things will improve from hereon," said Shadab.

On Pakistan's bowling performance, Shadab Khan said that the bowlers have bowled well but in patches. "Bowlers are in good rhythm. They have bowled well in patches. I have not bowled that well but others have bowled well in patches."

Pakistan face South Africa on Friday. This is a big match for them, almost a do-or-die one. Pakistan have four games remaining in the competition and need to win all four to stay in hunt for a chance in the semis.