'Urvashi Rautela kaun hai?', Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah says he does not know the bollywood actor

Urvashi Rautela, the bollywood actor who has been news recently for heated exchange with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on social media, faced the heat again when she shared a video on her Instagram. That video was actually an Instagram Reel made by a fan which captured Urvashi watching the India vs Pakistan game and it was edited in a way that it also featured Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah with a romantic music playing in the background. Urvashi shared that Reel on her Instagram Story and it earned her less praise and more criticism as Indian fans did not like her sharing such a video involving a Pakistani cricketer.

Urvashi has now posted an update on the same, saying the video was shared by her team. She said that the video was made by a fan and it was a cute one.

On the eve of the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Naseem was asked whether he knows about this happening and he said that he has now clue. Naseem said that he even does not know who Urvashi Rautela is and that he only wants to focus on his cricket and the big match today.

"Smile toh aapke question pe aa raha hai… mujhe toh pata hi nahi Urvashi kaun hai (I am smiling at your question. I don't know who Urvashi is). I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect," said Naseem.

Pakistan play Sri Lanka for another Asia Cup title. Dasun Shanaka's SL had beaten Pakistan recently in the last Super 4 stage clash. Captain Babar Azam will be hoping for a better effort from his boys in the big final.