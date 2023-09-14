PAK Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 11 in Colombo, 3PM IST, September 14

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 11 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. It is a virtual semifinal match of the Asia Cup 2023 with the winner assured of a berth in the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday to face Team India.

Hosts Pakistan have rung in five changes to their playing 11 since their massive 228-run loss to arch-rivals Team India on Monday. Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz will all be playing in this ‘must-win’ match for Babar Azam’s Pakistan side.

Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka team have also been hit by injuries to key bowlers like Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madhushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara. But the Lankans have shown plenty of fight in the Asia Cup 2023 with the likes of Dunith Wellalage stepping up brilliantly to fill the void left by experienced players.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup and have a better net run-rate than Pakistan so far. If Thursday’s match is washed out due to rain then Sri Lanka will progress into the final.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 11 Details

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: September 14, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 11 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Dunith Wellalage

Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 11 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana