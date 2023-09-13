trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662045
NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | PAK VS SL, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Pakistan Up Against Sri Lanka In Must-Win Game

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: If Rain Plays Spoilsport, Sri Lanka Will Qualify For The Finals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:25 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4s, Cricket Live Score and Updates: In the 2023 Asia Cup tournament, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to face off in a crucial match on September 14, with the winner earning a spot in the finals scheduled for September 17. India has already secured a spot in the final by defeating both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super Four stage, leaving only these two teams vying for the remaining slot. Pakistan seeks redemption after a humiliating loss to India in their previous match, while Sri Lanka faces the challenge of maintaining momentum.

In their ODI history, Pakistan has won 92 out of 155 encounters against Sri Lanka, while Sri Lanka emerged victorious 58 times, with four matches ending without a result and one in a tie. The pitch at R Premdasa Stadium favours batsmen, offering turn and bounce for spinners. Teams winning the toss may opt to chase, given the average first innings total of 214. However, there is a slight chance of rain on the match day, which could impact the game. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.


13 September 2023
23:59 PM

IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Sri Lanka's Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

23:45 PM

IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan's Playing XI

Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

23:30 PM

IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan's Full Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris

23:00 PM

IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Sri Lanka's Full Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera

22:45 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 game. This is a knockout game as the winner will play against India in the final of the Asia Cup.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train