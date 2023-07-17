Hilarious Run By Hasan Ali In SL vs PAK Test Leaves Fans And Commentators In Fits Of Laughter - Watch

The first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle witnessed a mix of rain interruptions, exceptional cricket, and a hilarious on-field moment featuring Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali. With Sri Lanka finishing day one at 242/6, the stage was set for an exciting clash between two historic rivals. The highly anticipated PAK vs SL Test series got off to an entertaining start in Galle. Despite being absent from the playing XI, Hasan Ali provided a comical moment during the match. While serving as a water boy, Hasan sprinted back to the pavilion, trying to ensure the resumption of play. With sunglasses and cap in hand, he managed to prevent his cap from falling, leaving everyone in splits with his amusing antics.

cre Trending Stories

On the cricketing front, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. However, they lost an early wicket as Nishan Madushka fell victim to Shaheen Afridi's delivery, marking the latter's 100th Test wicket. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews made valuable contributions of 29 and 64 runs, respectively.

Day 2 has come to an end due to rain, with stumps being called. Despite the weather interruption, it was an eventful day of cricket. Dhananjaya de Silva's impressive century propelled Sri Lanka's total beyond 300, putting them in a favourable position. Pakistan faced a setback as Prabath Jayasuriya claimed three wickets, reducing them to 101/5. However, the visitors made a strong comeback with an outstanding partnership between Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman.

They aggressively took on the Sri Lankan bowlers, maintaining a high run rate even amidst wicket losses. This aggressive approach has been a consistent feature throughout their innings. As a result, they are scoring close to 5 runs per over. The Test match is shaping up to be an exciting contest, with Pakistan currently trailing by 91 runs with five wickets remaining.