PAK Vs SL LIVE Streaming For Free: How To Watch Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Match LIVE On TV And Laptop

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday will be a virtual semifinal contest with the winner of the clash booking their place in Sunday’s final. Team India have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final with back-to-back wins in Super 4 stages over Pakistan on Monday and Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka are currently in second spot on the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Points table, ahead of Pakistan on net run-rate. If the match on Thursday gets washed out due to rain, Sri Lanka will be progressing to the final as there is no provision of ‘Reserve Day’ for this contest.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan have made 5 changes to their side since losing by 228 runs to Team India on Monday. First-choice pacer Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are ruled out due to injury and replaced by debutant Zaman Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha also took a nasty blow in the match against India and has been replaced by Saud Shakeel, while out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman has been dropped and replaced by Mohammad Haris.

Overall, Pakistan hold the edge over Sri Lanka in head-to-head ODI contest, having won 92 out of the 155 ODI between the two sides while the Lankans have won 58 times. However, Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, although the tournament last year was played in T20 format.

Super 4, super excitement! _#Pakistan's fearless men in green will take on #SriLanka's ferocious lions in a high-octane battle to be the best & make it to the final! __



Tune-in to #PAKvSL in #AsiaCupOnStar

Tomorrow | 2 PM | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/fZi8uOmrHz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 13, 2023

Here are all the details about Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 11 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will take place on Thursday, September 14.

Where is Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match for free in India?

The Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana