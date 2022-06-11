All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz bagged four wickets as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the second one-day international on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Chasing 276, the visitors were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19.
Mohammad Wasim also chipped in, taking 3-34 on his comeback.
One jaffa after another!
Superstar @mnawaz94 registers his career-best figures of #PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/jf8Eg05fwO
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 10, 2022
Pinned plumb in front @Wasim_Jnr nips it back sharply #PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/p148oiJpSN
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 10, 2022
The perfect finish @Wasim_Jnr picks up three wickets on his comeback #PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/8oL8ekoxUp
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 10, 2022
The bails light up!
Wasim Jnr rattles the stumps to send Kyle Mayers packing #PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/EVgAxQYKRj
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 10, 2022
Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (77) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (72) formed a formidable partnership of 120 for the second wicket to hand the hosts a par score after they opted to bat.
Pakistan, who won the opening match by five wickets, will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third ODI takes place on Sunday.
They have now 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies.