Pakistan vs West Indies 2022

PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Mohammad Nawaz bags four wickets as Pakistan thrash West Indies to seal ODI series - WATCH

Chasing 276, West Indies were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19

PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Mohammad Nawaz bags four wickets as Pakistan thrash West Indies to seal ODI series - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz bagged four wickets as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the second one-day international on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. 

Chasing 276, the visitors were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19.

Mohammad Wasim also chipped in, taking 3-34 on his comeback.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (77) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (72) formed a formidable partnership of 120 for the second wicket to hand the hosts a par score after they opted to bat. 

Pakistan, who won the opening match by five wickets, will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third ODI takes place on Sunday.

They have now 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies.

