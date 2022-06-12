After claiming a whitewash in the T20I series, Pakistan will aim to do the same in the ODI series by winning the third and final match of the series at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Sunday. The host dominated the visitors in the first two matches of the series. Men in Green won the first game by five wickets and claimed the second game by 120 runs. West Indies will look to improve their batting performance in the last game of the tour and grab a compensatory win.

Thank you to all the Multan spectators for coming out in numbers See you tomorrow with the same energy for the final day of the series #PAKvWI #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/RBtFFRWsUn — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 11, 2022

When will Pakistan vs West Indies' 3rd ODI match start?

The 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will start at 4:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies take place?

The 3rd ODI match of the three-match series between Pakistan and West Indies will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs West Indies' second 3rd match on TV in India?

The 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be aired live on the Sony Six Network.

Where can you live stream the 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies in India?

The 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Shermon Lewis, Keacy Carty, Keemo Paul, Nkrumah Bonner