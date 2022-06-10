Pakistan will take on West Indies in the second of the three-match ODI series in Multan on Friday (June 10). Skipper Babar Azam will look to seal an ODI series win with a win on Friday after their thrilling five-wicket victory over the visitors on Wednesday (June 8).

Captain Babar Azam’s record-breaking 17th ODI hundred powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over the West Indies in sweltering heat. Babar’s 103 off 107 balls ? his fourth century in the last five one-day internationals – carried Pakistan to 306/5 with four balls to spare for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Left-handed batter Khushdil Shah survived a couple of close run-outs before smashing four sixes against the fast bowlers to remain unbeaten on 41 off 23 balls here on Wednesday. Shai Hope’s brilliant 127 off 134 had earlier propelled the West Indies to 305-8 after captain Nicholas Pooran had won the toss and elected to bat with the temperature reaching 42 degree Celsius (107 F).

Match Details

Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Date & Time: June 10 at 4.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six network and SonyLIV website and app

PAK vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Shai Hope

Batters: Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Shai Hope

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh