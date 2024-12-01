PAK vs ZIM 1st T20 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe First T20I Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I: Pakistan is set to face Zimbabwe in the first T20I of a three-match series at Bulawayo on Sunday, aiming to build on their momentum after a hard-fought ODI series victory. The visitors, led by Salman Agha, will look to extend their dominance in the T20 format, where they have won 16 out of 18 encounters against Zimbabwe.

PAK Won The ODI Series

The recently concluded ODI series showcased competitive cricket from both sides. Zimbabwe started strong with an 80-run win via the DLS method in the first ODI, but Pakistan bounced back emphatically with a 10-wicket triumph in the second game. The decider saw Pakistan clinch a comprehensive 99-run victory, sealing the series 2-1.

The T20 Challenge

In the shortest format, Pakistan’s young and talented squad will aim to maintain their impressive record against Zimbabwe. Captain Salman Agha will lead a team filled with emerging stars, including Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, and Abbas Afridi. With seasoned campaigners like Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed in the mix, the visitors have a well-rounded squad.

Zimbabwe, under the leadership of Sikandar Raza, will look to capitalize on their spirited ODI performances. Raza’s all-round abilities and leadership will be crucial for Zimbabwe, supported by players like Blessing Muzarabani and Ryan Burl. The team will aim to challenge Pakistan with a mix of youth and experience.

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20: Complete Live Streaming Telecast Details

When will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I start?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will take place on Sunday (December 01).

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I take place?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will take place at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

At what time will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I start?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will start at 5:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I in India?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will not have a live broadcast on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I in India?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

PAK vs ZIM: 1st T20 Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sikandar Raza (c), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (w), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain.