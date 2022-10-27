PAK vs ZIM: 'Aur karo Virat Kohli se compare,' Babar Azam TROLLED after bad performance in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was trolled brutally on social media after the right-hander failed to make an impact in another T20 World Cup 2022 clash for his side on Thursday (October 27). Chasing 131, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, both failed to make an impact for Pakistan. Babar was caught LBW in the blockbuster clash against India on October 23 for a duck which was followed up by another bad knock of just 4 runs in Pakistan's second clash of the World Cup against Zimbabwe. (PAK vs ZIM action HERE)

Fans on social media showed no mercy to the Pakistan skipper who is often compared to the likes of Virat Kohli given the tremendous batting talent he has.

Checkout the fan reactions here....

History hasn't been kind to Pakistan players compared with Virat Kohli. But Babar is definitely better than those players. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 27, 2022

Dear Babar Azam this too shall pass — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 27, 2022

Babar Azam dismissed for 4 in 9 balls against Zimbabwe. Not a promising start to the World Cup by Babar! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2022

There is a decline in the performance of Babar Azam since Virat Kohli has gained his form. The world cricket is yet to witness Babar Azam and Virat Kohli being in prime form together. #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 27, 2022

Babar didn't get out to Musarabani in 2 bowls pic.twitter.com/d9camc62bd — Zak (@Zakr1a) October 27, 2022

Babar Azam in Tournaments pic.twitter.com/HK96Lfc6S6 — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) October 27, 2022

Iftikhar walking out to bat after both Babar & Rizwan are dismissed in powerplay pic.twitter.com/APYZV4Yo4l — Osama. (@ashaqeens) October 27, 2022

Babar failing against Zimbabwe proving he isn’t Zimbabar pic.twitter.com/m0uf92Toxm October 27, 2022

Babar Azam in Asia Cup

10(9)

9(8)

14(10)

0(1)

30(29)

5(6)



In T20 World Cup

0(1)

4(9)

He is in his prime and they compare him with Kohli#T20WorldCup — Steve (@Team_RKV_) October 27, 2022

Coming to the clash, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim registered his best figures in the shortest format as he and spinner Shahdab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) shared seven wickets between them to derail Zimbabwe innings after a fine start. Haris Rauf, who was taken to the cleaners by Virat Kohli in the penultimate over in their last match, also recorded his best economical T20 bowling figures, finishing with 1 for 12 from his four overs.

Zimbabwe got off to a good start after opting to bat with skipper Craig Ervine (19) and Wessly Madhevere (17) adding 42 runs off five overs for the opening wicket. The partnership was broken by Rauf as Ervine was beaten by sheer pace, lobbing one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg.

Two balls later, Madhevere followed suit, LBW to Wasim as the batter went for an unsuccessful review. Milton Shumba (8) didn't help his side's cause either, handing a straight forward return catch to Shadab soon after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab inflicted twin blows in the 14th over as Zimbabwe lost the plot after a decent start.

Shadab first cleaned up Williams as the batter went for expansive reverse sweep and then Regis Chakabva edged the next delivery which was brilliantly caught by skipper Babar Azam at the slip of the bowler's last ball of his spell, denying him a chance to go for a hat-trick. Another double blow in the next over of Wasim broke Zimbabwe's backbone.

Raza once again failed to replicate his form in the qualifiers, as he was bounced out by Wasim, caught by Rauf at deep square leg fence in the next over and then Luke Jongwe was bowled in the very next ball. Brad Evans (19 off 15) and Ryan Burl (10 not out) played good hands towards the end. (With PTI inputs)