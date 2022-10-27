'SUPERMAN Babar Azam takes catch of the tournament', Fans react after captain's sensational take in PAK vs ZIM clash - WATCH

Pakistan bowled superbly in their second Super 12 match in T20 World Cup 2022 vs Zimbabwe, restricting the African nation to just 130/8 at the end of 20 overs. That is after Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first. But Pakistan did not start off that well with the ball as Zimbabwean openers Wesley Madhevere and Craige Ervine for their team off to good start, putting on 42 for the first wicket. But Haris Rauf was introduced and he broke the partnership quickly. From there, Pakistan continued to pull things back. And eventually stopped them to 130/8, with Pakistan need 131 to win.

Shadab Khan was one of the bowlers who made a massive impact on the game of this T20 World Cup 2022 match, picking up 3 wickets for just 24 runs from his 4 overs. One wicket thought he should be okay sharing with Babar Azam as the skipper took a brilliant catch at first slip to dismiss Regis Chakabva. The catch went viral on the internet quickly and inspired many reactions on the social media website.

Take a look at the Babar Azam catch vs Zimbabwe first followed by reactions:

Babar Azam's suprise at that catch and then the whole team jumping on him? LOVE THEM SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/XKgk0IQfUB — adi_|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 27, 2022

Forget fake Mr. Bean. Pakistan have a genuine Super Man. Babar Azam that is. What a catch in the slip. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 27, 2022

Pakistan were superb in this match with the ball in hand. Shadab did take 3 wickets but Mohammad Wasim jr was the best bowler on show, picking up four wickets for 24 runs from his four overs. He came to bowl at a time when Pakistan desperately needed wickets as Zimbabwe got off to a flying start. There was a pressure situation and Pakistan bowlers delivered on the big stage. Haris Rauf was exceptional too. He took just one wicket, the important one of Ervine at the top to break the opening stand. He finished with his most economical figures in a T20 match, giving just 12 runs from 4 overs and picking one wicket.

If Pakistan win tonight, they will collect their first points in the tournament. They lost their first match to India and they must have hurt a lot to them. However, Pakistan made some much-needed changes in this match, giving Wasim a game in place of Asif Ali. And hopefully they will not miss Asif's services deep down the batting order in this match.