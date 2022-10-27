PAK vs ZIM: 'Best pacer? LOL,' Fans troll Shaheen Afridi for poor show in T20 World Cup 2022

Shaheen Shah Afridi was trolled brutally on social media after his average performance for Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe at the Perth on Thursday (October 27). The pace sensation who's returning from injury after three months is currently struggling to perform like he often does for the Babar Azam's Men in Green side.

Tweets like, "One fluke world cup of Shaheen Afridi and they deemed him best pacer, LOL' were circulated on the social media platform after the Pakistan pacer's average show in T20 World Cup 2022 so far.

1 fluke wc of shaheen afridi and they called him as the best pacer lol — Yash Jain (@proteasyash) October 27, 2022

Feeding Shaheen Afridi with incomplete fitness can prove harmful for Pakistan in upcoming important matches..

Shaheen Afridi is losing his confidence due to giving more runs..!#PAKvsZIM#T20WorldCup October 27, 2022

Shaheen Afridi ki fitness jo nazar arahe ha shayad future main khailtey howey nazar na ayain — Muhammad Waqas Niazi (@waqasniazi0085) October 27, 2022

Early days since his comeback but Shaheen Afridi's average speed in this T20 WC is 134. In last year's T20 WC, it was 139. He hasn't bowled any 145kmh (i.e 90 miles/h) delivery yet. In T20 World Cup 2021, he bowled 32 such deliveries. (Data from CricViz and @fwildecricket). — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 27, 2022

Shaheen shaaf Afridi is World Cup mein pic.twitter.com/4O8mKzhTTW — Professor ngl राजा बाबू (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 27, 2022

Shaheen Afridi wicketless in the second consecutive match. October 27, 2022

Pakistan played an extra pacer in their clash against Zimbabwe that gave Babar Azam the reward as they able to restrict their opponents for 130/8 after 20 overs. World Cup debutant Wasim Jr clinched four wickets for his country displaying a brilliant show.

Coming back to Shaheen, his fitness still remains an issue as it has come to notice that the bowler is not bowling at the raw pace he used to bowl in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition. Afterall, Afridi is playing cricket after a 3 month break due to a knee injury.