PAK vs ZIM: 'Best pacer? LOL,' Fans troll Shaheen Afridi for poor show in T20 World Cup 2022

Tweets like, "One fluke world cup of Shaheen Afridi and they deemed him best pacer, LOL' were circulated on the social media platform after the Pakistan pacer's average show in T20 World Cup 2022 so far

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Shaheen Shah Afridi was trolled brutally on social media after his average performance for Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe at the Perth on Thursday (October 27). The pace sensation who's returning from injury after three months is currently struggling to perform like he often does for the Babar Azam's Men in Green side.

Pakistan played an extra pacer in their clash against Zimbabwe that gave Babar Azam the reward as they able to restrict their opponents for 130/8 after 20 overs. World Cup debutant Wasim Jr clinched four wickets for his country displaying a brilliant show.

Coming back to Shaheen, his fitness still remains an issue as it has come to notice that the bowler is not bowling at the raw pace he used to bowl in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition. Afterall, Afridi is playing cricket after a 3 month break due to a knee injury.

