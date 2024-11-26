PAK vs ZIM Live Streaming Details: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Telecast Online On TV And Mobile Apps In India

PAK vs ZIM Live Streaming Details: The Pakistan cricket team is locking horns with Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Tuesday, November 26, at the Queens Sports Club. The host nation is leading the series by 1-0 and Pakistan will be looking to secure a win here. During the first match, the Men in Green did not play well as their batters could not hold the pressure and the wickets kept falling. As a result, Zimbabwe walked away with a rain-hit 80-run win.

Zimbabwe on the other hand, perfumed well in the first game with the likes of Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, and Brian Bennett starring against Pakistan. They will look to continue the same momentum in order to win the second game as well.

PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

When is the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI taking place?

The second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is taking place on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Where will the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI be held?

The PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI start?

The game will start at 1:00 PM IST, 07:30 AM IST, and 09:30 AM local time.

How to live stream the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI?

Fans can livestream the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI on TV in India?

Unfortunately, the ongoing series will not be aired live on Indian TV channels.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Tayyab Tahir, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Haseebullah Khan.

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Brian Bennett, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa.