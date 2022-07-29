Pakistan women's cricket team will have their task cut out when they take on Barbados women's cricket team in the second match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket 2022 tournament at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday (July 29). Barbados Women claimed the CWG spot by winning the T20 Blaze 2020 after the postponement of the 2021 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Pakistan Women qualified for the CWG 2022 with their ICC rankings. In Women, in Green's last international encounter they defeated Ireland while the two matches against Australia were abandoned due to rain.

In the first T20 match of CWG 2022 earlier in the day, Australian women came from behind to beat India by 3 wickets. India, battinf first, posted 154/8 from 20 overs courtesy fifty from Harmanpreet Kaur and 48 from Shafali Verma. Australia started off their chase in worst way possible as they lost three wickets - Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney as Renuka Thakur wreck havoc with the ball. She finished with 4 wickets but in the end Ash Gardner played a blinder to take her side home with 3 wickets in hand.

BAR-W vs PAK-W Match Details:

When is the Barbados women vs Pakistan women match in Commonwealth Games 2022?

The Barbados women vs Pakistan women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on July 29, 2022.

Where will the Barbados women vs Pakistan women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The Barbados women vs Pakistan women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Which channel will broadcast the Barbados women vs Pakistan women match in Commonwealth Games 2022?

The Barbados women vs Pakistan women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will Broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Barbados women vs Pakistan women match in Commonwealth Games 2022?

The Barbados women vs Pakistan women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 can be LIVE streamed on SONYLIV app.