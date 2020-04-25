Pakistan all-rounder Sana Mir bids adieu to international cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir has announced her retirement from international cricket, thus bidding adieu to her 15-year-long illustrious career.

Announcing the news, the 34-year-old said that she believes she has contributed to the best of her ability to the country and the sport and that it is the right time for her to move on.

“Last few months have provided me with an opportunity to contemplate. I feel it is the right time for me to move on. I believe I have contributed to the best of my ability for my country and the sport.I want to extend my gratitude to the PCB for giving me an opportunity to serve my country for 15 years. It has been an absolute honour and privilege. I extend my gratitude to all the support staff, players, ground staff and everyone behind the scenes for their contribution in my career and development of women's cricket," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official press release quoted Mir as saying.

“I also want to thank my family and mentors who provided unconditional support that allowed me to fulfil my dreams of representing Pakistan at a global stage and would also like to thank my departmental team ZTBL for their support throughout my career. I look forward to continue serving them if department cricket continues," she added.

Mir, who made her international debut with an ODI clash against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December 2005, went on to appear in a total of 120 matches for Pakistan in the 50-over format and claimed 151 wickets besides notching up 1,630 runs in it.

With 151 ODI wickets, she is standing at the fourth position on the all-time list of most wickets with Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies. The list is led by Indian woman bowler Jhulan Goswami

Meanwhile, Mir made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in May 2009. She grabbed 89 wickets and amassed 802 runs in 106 matches she played for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game during her career.

The former Pakistan skipper led the national side in 72 ODIs, winning 26 matches and losing 45.She also captained Pakistan in 65 T20Is, winning 26 and losing 36.

Mir also led Pakistan in two ICC World Cups (2013 and 2017) and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016).