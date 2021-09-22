Pakistan cricket anchor Zainab Abbas flaunts her ‘baby bump’ in stadium, see pic

Cricket presenter Zainab Abbas from Pakistan is a well-known sports presenter all around the globe now. On Tuesday (September 21), Zainab posted a picture of herself with a ‘baby bump’ from a cricket stadium on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, Abbas wrote: “My travel partner (emoji of a baby) this past year. Feels more like a Test match rather than a T20.

“...but managed to weather the storm and carry on working through out. Hoping this new journey is as rewarding as the previous one. Grateful,” she added.

Commentator and anchor Zainab Abbas got married to Hamza Kardar in Islamabad in a beautiful day ceremony with close family back in November, 2019. Hamza is the grandson of Pakistan’s first Test captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar, who later served as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well.

In 2019, she also became Pakistan’s first female presenter to be part of an ICC World Cup broadcasting team.

Meanwhile, owing to his meteoric rise in the international arena, Mohammed Siraj has been receiving praises from all corners and his fan following is not limited to India as even the players and famous personalities from rival countries are praising the Indian pacer for putting up a superb show so far in his career and latest to join the bandwagon is Pakistan’s star anchor and journalist Zainab Abbas.

In her latest video, Abbas heaped praises on Siraj and said, ‘Mohammed Siraj is becoming a world-class bowler. The way he took wickets in Australia and now at Lord’s also he has picked wickets. Siraj has the speed, he has the ability to keep the ball under control. He takes the ball outside and his line and length is amazing.”

Furthermore, Zainab praised India for putting up a solid show against England and showing the never-say-die attitude. “There is a passion to fight within Team India. This team is never one to give up. This belief makes you win matches,” she said.