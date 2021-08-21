Pakistani anchor Zainab Abbas becomes fan of THIS Indian pacer

Mohammed Siraj had a brilliant outing in the second Test against England at Lord's as he bagged four crucial wickets to help India clinch the Test by 151 runs. The seamer looked in great rhythm in most of his spells throughout the contest, injecting eight crucial blows to the opponent in both the innings combined.

Notably, Siraj, who made his debut for India in the tour of Australia last year, has become a vital part of Team India in a short span courtesy of his top-notch performances. In fact, in his debut series, he returned as India’s highest wicket-taker, playing a key role in the historic 2-1 series win, including the remarkable Gabba win.

Owing to his meteoric rise in the international arena, Siraj has been receiving praises from all corners and his fan following is not limited to India as even the players and famous personalities from rival countries are praising the Indian pacer for putting up a superb show so far in his career and latest to join the bandwagon is Pakistan’s star sports anchor and journalist Zainab Abbas.

In her latest video, Abbas heaped praises on Siraj and said, ‘Mohammed Siraj is becoming a world-class bowler. The way he took wickets in Australia and now at Lord’s also he has picked wickets. Siraj has the speed, he has the ability to keep the ball under control. He takes the ball outside and his line and length is amazing.”

Furthermore, Zainab praised India for putting up a solid show against England and showing the never-say-die attitude.

“There is a passion to fight within Team India. This team is never one to give up. This belief makes you win matches,” she said.

Meanwhile, Siraj made significant gains in the ICC Test Rankings released on Wednesday. He climbed 18 places to reach 38th position. The 27-year-old pacer took four wickets each in both innings of the Lord’s Test. His total haul of eight wickets for 126 runs ensured that India sealed a win in a riveting Lord’s Test.