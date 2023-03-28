topStoriesenglish2588516
NewsCricket
AFGHANISTAN VS PAKISTAN 2023

Pakistan Deny Afghanistan T20I Series Clean Sweep, Win 3rd Game By 66 Runs To Regain Pride, WATCH

Pakistan, who have rested five frontline players after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, defeated Afghanistan in the final game by 66 runs to regain a semblance of pride.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 06:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pakistan Deny Afghanistan T20I Series Clean Sweep, Win 3rd Game By 66 Runs To Regain Pride, WATCH

Afghanistan had never defeated Pakistan in a T20I match before the three-match series which got underway in Sharjah last week. Rashid Khan’s side managed to create history by not only winning back-to-back T20I matches against former T20 World Champions Pakistan but also annexe the three-match series.

Heading into the third game on Monday (March 27), Afghanistan had the opportunity to whitewash Pakistan in a T20I series for the first time in their cricketing history. But Pakistan, who have rested five frontline players after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, defeated Afghanistan in the final game by 66 runs to regain a semblance of pride.

Pakistan finally came good to post a challenging 182-7 then bowled out Afghanistan for 116 with 8 balls remaining. Pakistan interim captain Shadab Khan and young fast bowler Ihsanullah shared six wickets. Shadab, with 3-13, became the first Pakistan men’s player to reach 100 wickets in T20s. Ihsanullah got 3-29 with his pacey short-pitched deliveries.

Shadab provided a late flourish with the bat by smashing a 17-ball 28 after Saim Ayub missed out on his maiden T20 half-century by one run. Defeat in the dead rubber couldn't spoil Afghanistan's history-making effort in winning its first match and series 2-1 against Pakistan in any format.

“It’s a special occasion to be part of this team,” Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said. “We won the series, but we have some areas to improve on. We responded well under pressure. We have struggled under pressure in the past but I’m happy that we chased in a couple of games.”

Najibullah Zadran retired hurt off the first ball he faced after he was struck on the grille by Ihsanullah. Concussion substitute Azmatullah Omarzai made 21 before he was the last man to be dismissed. Pakistan made only 92-9 and 130-6 in the first two T20s but adapted well to the conditions.

Left-hander Saim batted fluently against the pace and spin of Rashid Khan, hitting two sixes and four boundaries, while Abdullah Shafique made 23 off 13 balls and finally broke his drought after failing to score in his previous four T20s. Iftikhar Ahmed, playing his first match in the series, made 31 off 25 balls and together with Shadab accelerated well in the death overs to help Pakistan tally its best total of the series.

“We wanted to finish on a high note and we have done that,” Shadab said. “We needed to play for Pakistan’s pride and we did it. The main motive of this series was to give the youngsters a chance. Hopefully, they will get confidence from these matches and it will help them in the long run.”

Afghanistan struggled to get any momentum in the chase, and lost its last seven wickets for 45 runs.

(with PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?