ICC Cricket World Cup

Pakistan fans go hysterical on Twitter after losing to India in ICC World Cup 2019

India registered a thumping victory against Pakistan for the seventh time in World Cup on Sunday in Manchester leaving many Pak fans whining on Twitter. While some criticized their eating habits, some stated that the partition should have never happened.

Pakistan fans go hysterical on Twitter after losing to India in ICC World Cup 2019

New Delhi: India registered a thumping victory against Pakistan for the seventh time in World Cup on Sunday in Manchester leaving many Pak fans whining on Twitter. While some criticized their eating habits, some stated that the partition should have never happened.

Ahead of the India-Pakistan match, a video of Pakistan players having burgers on the eve of the crucial match. As soon as Pakistan lost to their arch-rivals, the fans were quick to blame the 'burgers' for the defeat.

A video of a Pak fan crying his heart out and lashing out at the players for having burgers before the match has gone viral on social media. He also added that Pakistan players are only good for 'dangal' and not cricket. Check out the video:

India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method (DLS). Rohit Sharma scored an impressive 140 off 113 balls ensured an easy win for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground

By winning the match, India maintained their winning streak against Pakistan - defeating them in all of the seven matches where the two teams have faced each other over the years in the marquee competition. 

 

 

 

