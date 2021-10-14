हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan fixing scandal: Batter Zeeshan Malik suspended for not reporting spot fixing approach

A PCB source confirmed that the Anti-Corruption Unit was investigating an incident of Zeeshan Malik being approached to spot-fix during the championship matches which he did not report immediately to the relevant authorities. 

Pakistan fixing scandal: Batter Zeeshan Malik suspended for not reporting spot fixing approach
Pakistan batter Zeeshan Malik. (Source: Twitter)

A Pakistan U-19 player and first-class batter Zeeshan Malik was on Thursday (October 14) provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board for not reporting a spot-fixing approach made during the just-concluded National T20 Championship. The PCB suspended the Northern Cricket Association player under Article 4.7.1 of its Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending investigation.

A PCB source confirmed that the Anti-Corruption Unit was investigating an incident of Malik being approached to spot-fix during the championship matches which he did not report immediately to the relevant authorities. The National T20 Championship concluded in Lahore on Wednesday.

Only recently, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal resumed his career after remaining suspended from all cricket activities since February 2020. Akmal had also not reported approaches made to him for spot-fixing during the Pakistan Super League. Akmal also had to pay a fine of 4.2 million rupees to the PCB as part of the disciplinary action taken against him though the board had pushed for a three-year ban on him.

Malik, a talented young opener who appeared for Northern Punjab in the National Championship, was among the runs in a few games but his team lost in the semifinals.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistan cricket teamZeeshan MalikSpot fixingUmar Akmal
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: Jofra Archer hopes opponents lose sleep in fear of facing England

Must Watch

PT22M9S

Aryan Khan is a 'regular consumer of contraband': NCB