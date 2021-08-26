Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for COVID-19, will quarantine in West Indies

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will stay here in quarantine for the next 10 days even as the rest of the squad flies out to Lahore after completing a Test and T20 series. “Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later on Wednesday, it added.

The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and well being.

Pakistan had drawn 1-1 against West Indies in the two-match Test series which ended on Tuesday. They had won the preceding four-match T20I series 1-0.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is improving day-by-day: Babar Azam

After registering a 109-run win in the second Test against West Indies, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam heaped praise on pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. A career-best bowling performance by Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Pakistan win the second Test and draw the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against West Indies. The hosts were dismissed for 219 on day five at the Sabina Park, Kingston, on Tuesday.

“The plan was always to ask them to bat for 20-25 overs on the fourth day, and it eventually worked out well for us. Take the lead up to 330-340, and then to make them play in whatever time remains on the fourth day. We had to level the series and so had to take some bold decisions for that – which we did take – and things worked out well for us,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Babar as saying.

“He is really young, and the way he is grooming himself and performing for Pakistan shows he is such a good talent. He is only improving day-by-day and learning as well. He is leading the bowling too, and it was fun watching him bowl. He believes in himself, and each time he is given the ball, he bowls with the same pace and aggression. And so this is really helpful for me as captain,” he added.

(with Agency inputs)