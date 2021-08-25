हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Indies vs Pakistan 2021

WI vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s 10-wicket haul leads visitors to 109-run win

Kyle Mayers made 32 before departing and Jason Holder top scored with 47 before Shaheen Shah Afridi wrapped up the tail to ensure success for the visitors as he was named man of the series.

WI vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s 10-wicket haul leads visitors to 109-run win
Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after completing a 10-wicket match haul in second Test against West Indies. (Photo: PCB)

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi took 10 wickets in the match as the tourists bowled West Indies out on Monday to win the second Test at Sabina Park and tie the two-match series 1-1. Shaheen claimed 4-43 to add to career best figures of 6-51 in the first innings as West Indies were dismissed for 219 on the last day to give Pakistan victory by 109 runs.

The hosts were always up against it after resuming on their overnight tally of 49-1, 280 runs shy of the imposing target of 329, but with survival more than chasing victory in mind. But they lost four wickets in the morning session to slump to 113-5 at lunch with Hasan Ali ensuring top order batsmen Nkrumah Bonner and Royston Chase both departed cheaply.

Home captain Kraigg Brathwaite, 17 not out overnight, lost his wicket in the second over after tea as he cut Nauman Ali straight to point to be dismissed for 39. A 46-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers ended at tea with the Windies only temporarily prolonging the inevitable.

Mayers made 32 before departing and Holder top scored with 47 before Shaheen wrapped up the tail to ensure success for the visitors as he was named man of the series. “It was tough because it was really hot out there but we delivered together as a team bowling unit,” Shaheen said at the end of the Test.

West Indies battled again with the bat but Brathwaite said drawing the series must still be seen as a positive for West Indies after losing their previous series at home to South Africa in June.

They beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling first Test, also at Sabina Park, last week.

(with Reuters inputs)

