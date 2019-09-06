close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abdul Qadir

Pakistan leg-spin great Abdul Qadir dies at 63

Qadir made his Pakistan debut in 1977 in Lahore and went on to play 67 Tests and 104 one-day internationals, claiming a total of 368 wickets.

Pakistan leg-spin great Abdul Qadir dies at 63

Pakistan cricket great Abdul Qadir, who revived the art of leg-spin bowling, has died at the age of 63, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday. Pakistani media reported that he died of cardiac arrest.

Qadir made his Pakistan debut in 1977 in Lahore and went on to play 67 Tests and 104 one-day internationals, claiming a total of 368 wickets.

The PCB wrote on Twitter: "PCB is shocked at the news of `maestro` Abdul Qadir`s passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Qadir was an influential figure in Pakistan`s most successful teams in the 1980s and later a mentor to the next generation of leg-spinners, including Australia`s Shane Warne and Pakistan`s Mushtaq Ahmed. After retiring from the sport, he served as the chief selector for Pakistan.

"They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him," former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram wrote on Twitter.

"A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time.," he added.

Tags:
Abdul QadirPakistanCricketShane WarneMushtaq AhmedLahore
Next
Story

Lasith Malinga surpasses Wasim Akram, becomes first bowler to take five hat-tricks in international cricket

Must Watch

PT8M20S

DNA: Non Stop News, 06 September, 2019