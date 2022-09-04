India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: The pace bowling causalities for Babar Azam’s Pakistan side kept piling up ahead of Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 match against India in Dubai on Sunday (September 4). After Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Waseem Jr, speedster Shahnawaz Dahani was also ruled out of Asia Cup Super 4 match against Rohit Sharma-led Team India.

Dahani took one wicket in the two matches that he has played in the tournament, at an economy rate of 6. Pakistan have two pacers – Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali – and a spinner in Usman Qadir on the bench as potential replacements for Dahani.

Babar Azam’s side crushed Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday to seal its spot in the final four of the tournament, days after losing their opener to India by five wickets. The source said that the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja himself a former Test captain is concerned with the sudden spate of injuries to the young pace bowlers.

“He is concerned since all the bowlers are in their 20s and he is also not happy with the time taken to decide to send Shaheen to England for treatment of his knee injury,” the source added.

Veteran pacer Hasan Ali was added late into the squad after Mohammad Waseem Jr was ruled out at the last minute. Earlier, Hasnain had replaced left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has left for London for treated of his injured knee.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf said that after star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup they were looking for a replacement. “The way Shaheen got injured we were thinking who will bowl with the new ball. He used to get us early wickets. But the way Naseem Shah is bowling we are happy,” Rauf said.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain/Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah