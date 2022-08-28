India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam’s Pakistan were dealt a big blow before the start of Asia Cup 2022 with pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out due to injury. Afridi had wrecked havoc in Pakistan’s last match against India in the T20 World Cup 2021, prizing out the wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. They were dealt another blow with all-rounder and pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr also ruled out due to injury.

As a result of those injuries, Hasan Ali is back in the squad. Hasan Ali was trolled brutally on social media after his dropped catch cost Pakistan the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Australia. Apart from him, pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will carry the pace bowling burden against the all-important clash against Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Sunday (August 28).

Babar Azam can also opt for Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi. Hasnain has more pace than Hasan Ali and has been in good form in ‘The Hundred’ tournament in England.

Pakistan attack lacks variety in absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had commented that the Pakistan bowling line-up lacked ‘variety’ in the absence of Afridi. “KL Rahul has struggled with the left-arm pacer bowlers early in his innings. Although with the addition of Hasnain, there is quality pace in the Pakistan bowling line-up, the attack lacks variety which might help India,” Akram had said during an interaction earlier this week.

Pakistan skipper Babar believes the team has depth in their squad to replace Afridi. “We have a squad full of quality cricketers and match-winners, who will step up in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi and take additional responsibility during the tournament. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we have already demonstrated we are not a one-man squad. In five league matches, we had five different players of the matches,” Azam said in the pre-match press conference.

Here is Pakistan’s Predicted Playing 11 vs India in Asia Cup 2022 Group A match in Dubai…

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain/Hasan Ali