INDIA VS PAKISTAN

'Pakistan should refuse to play in 2023 World Cup in India,' Fans angry as Jay Shah confirms no travel plans for Asia Cup 2023 to PAK

The last time Team India travelled to Pakistan for a bilateral series was in 2005-06 when Rahul Dravid was captain of the side

Oct 18, 2022

'Pakistan should refuse to play in 2023 World Cup in India,' Fans angry as Jay Shah confirms no travel plans for Asia Cup 2023 to PAK

Asia Cup 2023: The event was supposed to be held in Pakistan next year and the big question was whether rivals India will travel to the venue country or not. BCCI secretary Jay Shah broke silence on the question confirming that the Men in Blue will not travel to the neighbouring nation for the marquee tournament. Team India are currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 where they will face rival Pakistan on Sunday (October 23) in their opener of the tournament.

After Jay Shah's comment, Pakistan fans were not happy with the news of India not coming to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. One person even wrote, "Pakistan should not travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup if India cannot come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023."

"We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the Government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed.

The last time Team India travelled to Pakistan for a bilateral series was in 2005-06 when Rahul Dravid was captain of the side. Moreover, India and Pakistan have not played a single bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan came to India for 3 T20Is and as many ODIs. Since then, both teams have only competed against each other in major cup events like the World Cup and Asia Cup.

