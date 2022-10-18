NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2022

'Bumrah and Jadeja can't be replaced', says Raina ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been named as the replacement of pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah whereas Axar Patel has come in as the replacement for veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

T20 World Cup 2022: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has shared his views for the blockbuster clash between Team India and Pakistan while also aligning the result of the match for the Men in Blue's 2022 World Cup campaign. As Rohit Sharma and co get set to face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23), Raina talked about how the fixture's result will boost the confidence of the Indian players if they beat Babar Azam's Pakistan. While speaking to NDTV, Raina opined that if India win the clash against Pakistan, they will go on to lift the coveted T20 World Cup 2022 trophy.

"Definitely, if we win the opening game against Pakistan, we will win the World Cup," Raina said.

While talking about the chances of Team India winning the World Cup this year, Raina said, "The team is doing well right now. Shami has replaced Bumrah, it will give the side a bit of X-factor. We have Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav. Everyone is in good form, Virat Kohli is looking really good. Rohit Sharma is a very good leader, if we win the first match, it will set a good tone for us. Everyone in the country is praying for them and I really want them to win the World Cup."

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been named as the replacement of pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah whereas Axar Patel has come in as the replacement for veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was a big asset to Rohit Sharma's T20I playing eleven. Both these players were somewhat the first-choice options for Rohit but India's squad depth will not let the Men in Blue feel their absence. Raina was positive about how the side will perform but did say that Jadeja and Bumrah cannot be replaced.

"I would not call him a perfect replacement because you cannot replace Jasprit Bumrah or Ravindra Jadeja. They have played consistently for India and they have given performances. But the best option you had, you have selected him. Shami has given good performances, he has been in good form. BCCI have done really well in sending the team to Australia 15 days prior to the tournament. The grounds are big, overall I think the preparation has been nice. We will need to play fearless cricket and show good intent," said Raina.

Recently, India took on Australia in a warm-up game ahead the World Cup. Mohammed Shami was given the duty to defend 11 runs off the last over and the veteran pacer was right on the money to spoil the Australian party. His over had 4 wickets out of which one was a runout, two yorkers (bowled) and one stunning catch at the boundary rope by the one and only Virat Kohli.

