T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam breaks another record of Virat Kohli, achieves THIS big feat in T20 World Cup 2021 semis against Australia

Babar Azam became the fastest player to score 2,500 T20I runs, achieving the feat in 62 innings, thus surpassing Kohli, who held the record for achieving the milestone in 68 innings.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan skipper and batter Babar Azam has broken another record of Team India captain Virat Kohli during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (November 11)

Azam became the fastest player to score 2,500 T20I runs, achieving the feat in 62 innings, thus surpassing Kohli, who held the record for scoring 2,500 T20I runs in 68 innings.

Top 5 batsmen to score the fastest 2500 runs in T20I-

  • 62 innings – Babar Azam
  • 68 innings - Virat Kohli 
  • 78 innings - Aaron Finch 
  • 83 innings - Martin Guptill
  • 89 Innings - Paul Stirling 

Moreover, Azam also broke the record of scoring the most runs by any player in their maiden T20 World Cup.

Pakistan skipper is at the top of the tally with 269 runs, followed by Australia's Matthew Hayden and England's Joe Root with 265 and 249 runs, respectively.

Also, Azam, with his fourth half-century in the tournament last week, had surpassed the record of former Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene’s record of most runs by a captain in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Babar had then accumulated 264 runs in the tournament. Jayawardene had scored 201 runs as captain of Sri Lanka in 2012.

Coming to the semi-final, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. While Australia finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning four matches out of five, Pakistan topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning all five matches.

