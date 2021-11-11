'Virat Kohli will quit playing T20Is': Former Pakistan player makes a big statement

Virat Kohli, who quit T20I captaincy after India's campaign came to an early and unexpected end at the T20 World Cup, has not had a great run in the shortest format of the game of late. But the India batter has never said that he is not going to focus as much on his T20 game as he does on Test match batting.

Kohli is someone who wants to get better as a batter and one may see him playing freely once he returns to the T20 side.

But former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed does not feel so. He thinks Kohli will soon quit playing T20Is and focus only on IPL.

He told Geo News, "I think Kohli will soon retire from playing T20 internationals for his country although he will continue in the Indian Premier League. I think he has had his fill of this format."

Kohli will not be playing the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand at home. He has spent six months on the run in bio-bubbles and BCCI selectors have given him a much-needed break to reboot his system.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the T20Is and his first assignment will be the T20I series against Black Caps.

Whether Kohli quits playing T20Is or not, is something only he knows but one thing is for sure, knowing India's packed calender, BCCI may field three different teams in three different formats, in order to give all key players break so that they can take care of their mental health.