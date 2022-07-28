Pakistan lost the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka by a big margin of 246 runs as two-match series finished 1-1. The visitors had pulled off an improbable chase in the first Test but the ask in the 2nd Test was way too much. The Babar Azam-led side had to chase a mammoth 508 runs to win the Galle Test but the visitors succumbed to the pressure, getting bundled out for a mere 261. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam played well for their 49 and 81 respectively but apart from them, nobody really stepped up. Pakistan needed a couple of individual centuries or double tons to see them through in the 2nd Test as the ask was huge.

Prabath Jayasuriya, the left-arm orthodox bowler, from Sri Lanka did most of the damage. He finished with 8 wickets in the game, and a five-for in the second innings. Jayasuriya has taken 29 wickets in Tests this year - the joint-most along with Jack Leach of England. While Leach has played 8 Tests, Jayasuriya has played only 3, which makes him bowler to look out for in future.

It's all over in Galle!



A thumping victory for Sri Lanka in the second Test #WTC23 | #SLvPAK | https://t.co/KESu4wcLX8 pic.twitter.com/eUbykMFgTp — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2022

Courtesy the loss, Pakistan have slipped to number 3 in the ICC World Test Championship table. After winning the first Test vs Lankans, Pakistan jumped to third in the table and the win in 2nd Test could have taken them to number 2 spot. However, the Pakistanis now sit just below India with 51.85 PCT. India are 4 with 52.08 PCT. Sri Lankans meanwhile have entered top 3 with 53.33 PCT while South Africa sit atop followed by the Australians

WTC POINTS TABLE

1. South Africa - 71.43 PCT

2. Australia - 70 PCT

3. Sri Lanka - 53.33 PCT

4. India - 52.08 PCT

5. Pakistan - 51.85 PCT

6. West Indies - 50 PCT

7. England - 33.33 PCT