Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in red hot form at the moment. He is their best batter in the batting lineup and Babar has not disappointed so far in the series vs Sri Lanka. He struck a brilliant hundred in the first innings of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka that helped his side massively in the end to win the first match. His services will again be required as Pakistan are chasing a target of over 500 runs in the fourth innings. The Day 4 play was stopped due to bad light with Pakistan having lose one wicket. Babar, by then, has crossed a big landmark, which is completeling 1,000 runs as captain of his side. He has now become the seventh captain for Pakistan to have crossed the 1,000 Test runs landmark.

Leading from the front _@babarazam258 becomes the seventh __ captain to score 1__0__0__0__ Test runs _#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/FPupktTYXe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 27, 2022

It has been a great day for the Pakistan captain as earlier in the day, he jumped to number 3 in ICC Test batting rankings for men's. He has now become only current batter with a top 3 place in batting rankings across formats. He is currently No 1 in ODIs and T20s while he sits at No 3 in Tests.

Pakistan are now banking on their best batter to bail them out of the dismal situation they are in currently in the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Pakistan need over 500 runs to win and they started off the chase well. They have lost only one wicket in form of Abdullah Shafique, who scored 15 off 51 balls, in the 2nd innings. Babar, at the time of writing, was playing on 26 while Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 46 off 80 balls. Bad light had stopped play with Pakistan still needing 419 runs to win the game and clinch the series 2-0.