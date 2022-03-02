Pakistan vs Australia 2022: Steve Smith says 'getting used to Pak pitches really important'

Australia batter Steve Smith who is touring Pakistan for the very first time in his career said that adapting to conditions will be a really big factor in performing well in the series. Australia is currently in Pakistan for a multi-format series comprising three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. The first Test will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

"It's my first time playing here, so getting accustomed to the conditions is really important and having the ability to adapt to whatever we're facing out in the middle. I feel like I am in a good place, I am hitting the ball nicely. No concerns from me. I just go about my business, as usual, prepare really well, hopefully, hit a number of balls the next few days and find a nice rhythm heading into the first Test," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Smith as saying.

Australia vice captain Steve Smith is gearing up for the first Test against Pakistan starting from Friday in Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. #PAKvsAUS | #PAKvAUS #CricketRoom | #Australia #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/6wR3CYx2bW — Cricket Room (@cricketroom_) March 1, 2022

"I love getting on a roll and being able to play a lot of cricket. It's been an odd couple of years really, this is our first away tour since the Ashes in 2019, which is hard to fathom," he added.

Smith also said that scoring runs overseas is a big factor for him and he is really looking forward to scoring big in the Test series against Pakistan."We're excited about playing some cricket away and challenging ourselves in foreign conditions and my performance away from home is something I pride myself on, so obviously the last away tour I performed really well in the Ashes and hopefully, I can replicate that in this series. Hopefully some runs in this series," said Smith.

Smith had suffered a concussion during the T20I series against Sri Lanka and as a result, he missed out on the last few matches in the series." The head has progressed really well the last few days. I'm feeling in a good space. I have done a lot of stuff where I have got my heart rate up to a good amount," said Smith.

"I had a couple of good hits in Melbourne before we got away ... everything should be fine. It's progressed along nicely," he added.