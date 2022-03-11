Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK vs AUS Live

Beginning a tour of the sub-continent with a draw is a result perfectly acceptable to most visiting captains but Australia skipper Pat Cummins knows the task gets significantly tougher for his team in the second test against Pakistan on Saturday.

Australia`s first test in Pakistan in 24 years turned out to be a run-feast in Rawalpindi where 1,187 runs were scored and only 14 wickets fell, earning a "below average" rating from the match referee.

After five dull days of bat dominating ball, things are likely to spice up on a dry track at Karachi`s National Stadium where spin and reverse swing should ensure runs are not taken for granted.

Australia have responded by harnessing debutant Mitchell Swepson with Nathan Lyon in a two-man spin attack, sacrificing the pace of Josh Hazlewood and endorsing Mitchell Starc`s reverse swing skills.

"The wicket here looks a little bit drier. Historically, it`s bit friendlier for the spinners," Cummins told a news conference on Friday.

"We think particularly a wristspinner of Swepo`s quality gives us a balance, give us the best opportunity to take 20 wickets."

Here's everything you need to know about broadcast and live stream details of the 2nd Pakistan vs Australia Test match:

When and at what time will the 2nd Test match between Pakistan vs Australia start?

The 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Australia begins on March 12 at 10.30 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test match between Pakistan vs Australia take place?

The 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be held at the Karachi's National Cricket Stadium.

Which channel will telecast the 2nd Test match between Pakistan vs Australia in India?

The 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be available on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test match between Pakistan vs Australia in India?

The 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Australia will stream live on the SONY LIV app and website.

