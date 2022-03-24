हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan vs Australia 2022

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses David Warner with a beauty, then shakes hands with opener, WATCH

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi showed tremendous sportsman spirit and appreciation for David Warner’s fifty and went up to shake his hands as he was leaving the field.

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses David Warner with a beauty, then shakes hands with opener, WATCH
Australian opener David Warner (left) shakes hands with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after getting dismissed on Day 4 of the third Test in Lahore. (Source: Twitter)

There is a love-hate relationship between Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Australian opener David Warner throughout the ongoing three-match Test series. The duo might be fierce rivals on the pitch but are best mates off it. 

The social media was flooded with memes and tweets when Afridi and Warner faced-off against each other after the final ball of Day Three. On Day 4, Afridi bowled Warner with a gem of a delivery – sending the Australian’s off-stump cartwheeling – but not before he had scored 51 and put on 96 runs for the opening wicket with Usman Khawaja. 

But Afridi showed tremendous sportsman spirit and appreciation for Warner’s fifty and went up to shake his hands as he was leaving the field. Warner, in turn, shook Afridi’s hands and walked off the pitch with a smile. 

Watch Shaheen Afridi’s delivery to dismiss David Warner here... 

Warner hit a stroke-filled half-century as he and opening partner Usman Khawaja put Australia in firm control of the deciding third and final Test against Pakistan at Lahore on Thursday (March 24). The left-handers added 96 for their opening stand as Australia reached 97/1 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day at the Gaddafi Stadium, stretching their overall lead to 220. 

Warner hit six fours and a six in his knock before he was dismissed shortly before lunch for 51, cleaned up by fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan-born Khawaja, who top-scored for Australia in the first innings with 91, was not out on 44 as the touring side looked to accumulate quick runs before setting their opponents a target. 

Khawaja was bowled on 31 by pacer Naseem Shah but was reprieved when the television umpire ruled the bowler had overstepped the crease. The first two Tests of the series – the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 – were drawn. 

Check Live scores and updates of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia here. 

(with Reuters inputs) 

