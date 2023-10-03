Pakistan Vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs AUS World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Pakistan will be up against five-time World Cup champions Australia in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Babar Azam’s side were humbled by New Zealand in their first warm-up match last week but managed to post 345 runs after batting first in Hyderabad.

Pakistan are coming into the World Cup after a poor run in the Asia Cup 2023, where they failed to make the final – losing to arch-rivals India by massive 228 runs. They will look to make the most from a tough warm-up match against Pat Cummins-led Australia.

The Australians, on the other hand, were looking impressive in their first warm-up match against the Netherlands where pacer Mitchell Starc picked up a hat-trick. But rain washed out most of Dutch second-innings and Australia also managed to bat just over 20 overs in the contest.

Australia had lost five successive ODI matches to South Africa and India before winning the third ODI against India. The Aussies will look to enter the World Cup with a win over the strong Pakistan side.

Here are all the details about Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match in Hyderabad HERE…

When is Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will take place on Tuesday, October 3.

Where is Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match start?

The Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match on TV in India?

The Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match in India?

The Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Adam Zampa