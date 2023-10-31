Pakistan Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 31 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Babar Azam’s Pakistan are in a ‘do-or-die’ contest if they home to reach the semifinals as they get ready to face Bangladesh in match no. 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Afghanistan’s win over Sri Lanka on Monday has now propelled them above Pakistan with 6 points to Pakistan’s 4 points from 6 matches.

The 1992 World Cup winners have now lost four matches in a row in this tournament, their latest one being a heart-breaking one-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa. Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh are doing even worse and are in 9th place on the Points Table after five successive losses in World Cup 2023.

The best that Bangladesh can hope for at the moment is to finish in the top 7 position and guarantee themselves of a berth in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will be hosting.

“Target is to play tomorrow’s match and try to win, do our best and look for the two points that there are to take. So, we’ll try our best to do that,” Shakib al Hasan said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 in Kolkata HERE…

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 will take place on Tuesday, October 31.

Where is Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 in India For Free?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 31 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam